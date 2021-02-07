Tommy Wright to be named Kilmarnock manager after agreeing deal

Tommy Wright is set to be named the new Kilmarnock manager after reaching an agreement to take over at Rugby Park.
The former St Johnstone manager emerged as favourite for the role following talks with the club over the weekend, and a deal for Wright to succeed Alex Dyer is now in place.
Wright left St Johnstone last summer after seven seasons at McDiarmid Park, having led the Perthshire side to their first major trophy in their history in the shape of the Scottish Cup in 2014.
Meanwhile, Dyer was sacked by Kilmarnock on January 30 following a run of just two wins in 11 games.
Head of Football Operations James Fowler had been in interim charge since then, and suggested on Saturday that Kilmarnock could make an official appointment as soon as Monday.
Fowler, speaking after Kilmarnock lost 2-0 to St Mirren on Saturday, said: "Since Alex [Dyer] has left these things take time to get the interviews carried out and then try and get a deal agreed.
"Interviews have taken place and we are speaking to the candidates to get things moving. We will hopefully have someone in by the time of the Motherwell game. Ideally we would like to have someone in by Monday to take training."
Wright is set to inherit a Kilmarnock side who are just one point ahead of 11th placed Ross County, and just four points ahead of bottom club Hamilton who drew 1-1 with Rangers on Sunday.