Hibernian players asked to take wage cuts for up to a year due to financial cost of coronavirus

Hibernian players have been asked to take wage cuts for up to a year due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most football clubs, Hibs are having to face up to the financial cost of COVID-19 as they look to ensure the long-term viability of the club.

Players and staff are undergoing a 30-day consultation period over cost-cutting after Hibs announced a restructuring process earlier this week. Discussions are ongoing but it is understood there has been initial pushback from the squad.

Head of Academy Eddie May, and youth coaches Grant Murray and Lee Makel are expected to leave the club. It is expected the youth academy will be closed down as part of the cost-cutting measures.

The club's women's' team, one of the most successful in Scotland, are run by the Hibernian Community Foundation - a registered charity - and it is unclear if it will be subject to the same restructuring process.

Hibernian said on Monday they expected the club's revenues to be halved in the coming year, and the current cost structure was not sustainable.

The Edinburgh side has gone from boasting a healthy surplus earlier in the year to being forced to agree pay deferrals of between 20 and 50 per cent for players and staff in April, and are now "embarking on a process of consultation with our people over proposals to find cost reductions".

With the Scottish Premiership season officially finished after clubs voted to curtail the current campaign, thoughts have already turned to the 2020/21 season.

Hibernian and Hearts have held discussions with the Scottish Rugby Union about hosting games at "bio-secure" Murrayfield Stadium at some point in the future, where social distancing measures in crowds could be more easily managed.

But with matches likely to be played behind closed doors or in front of severely reduced crowds to begin with, Hibernian have warned of difficult times still to come.