Hibernian sign St Johnstone winger Drew Wright

Drey Wright will officially become a Hibs player on July 26

Hibernian have signed winger Drey Wright on a two-year deal after he opted against extending his contract at St Johnstone.

His contract will begin on July 26, meaning the player will honour the agreement the Hibs squad has made to defer their wages until that time.

Hibs manager Jack Ross said: "We've identified key areas in the squad where we think it's important to strengthen and the wider area is one of them. We have Daryl Horgan and Martin Boyle but there's not much width beyond that, even with the younger players that are coming through.

"We wanted another option in that area, which allows us to be flexible in how we use Daryl and Martin. Drey's quick, he's direct and enjoyed a really good season with St Johnstone.

"He was one we'd identified a long time ago, so we're pleased - despite everything that's been going on in the world - that we've been able to get him in. He's been good in training, settled in well with the group and I'm looking forward to seeing him in action properly."