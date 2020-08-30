Coronavirus: Hibernian's Alex Gogic to self-isolate despite player returning negative follow-up test

Alex Gogic (L) subsequently returned a negative Covid-19 test

Alex Gogic has confirmed he was the Hibernian player that had the false positive Covid-19 test.

Earlier on Sunday Hibs announced a player would have to self-isolate for 10 days after providing an indicative positive test for coronavirus in the past 72 hours.

Midfielder Gogic since revealed on Twitter it was his test, adding he was disappointed to miss Sunday's live Sky Sports match with Aberdeen given he subsequently tested negative on his follow-up.

So disappointed to be missing out on a big game today, especially after my follow-up tests came back negative.



Health comes first and thankfully everyone in my house is also negative.



Good luck to the boys. I'll be cheering you on from the house. See you soon! 💚💪⚽

A Hibernian statement read: "Following a routine round of testing on Friday, a Hibernian player returned a result which required further investigation.

"This resulted in us cancelling a planned training session for Saturday at the Hibernian Training Centre, with subsequent tests for the individual concerned conducted the following day and reporting as negative.

"However, the player has been advised by the Scottish FA and the Scottish Government to self-isolate for the next 10 days.

"The club has strictly adhered to all protocols and today's game against Aberdeen will take place as planned."