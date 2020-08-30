Coronavirus: Unnamed Hibernian player provides indicative positive Covid-19 test
Hibernian vs Aberdeen will go ahead as planned, live on Sky Sports Football on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm
An unnamed Hibernian player has provided an indicative positive test for Covid-19 in the past 72 hours.
A follow-up test has returned negative but the player will self-isolate for 10 days.
Sunday's live Sky Sports match with Aberdeen will go ahead as planned at Easter Road.
