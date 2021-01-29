Josh Doig: Hibernian left-back aims to emulate Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney amid Premier League interest

Hibernian left-back Josh Doig says Scotland international pair Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney are a source of inspiration for his career progression amid Premier League interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Doig, who has represented Scotland at U18 level, has made 20 appearances under Jack Ross since his first-team debut at Easter Road in August.

The 18-year-old is also being closely monitored by Celtic, but Doig admits he is motivated by the success Robertson has enjoyed at Liverpool, along with Tierney's impact at Arsenal.

"I try and watch them as much as I can," Doig said. "They are both absolutely flying at the moment.

"They are such an inspiration for young Scottish players, especially playing in my position. You can't get any better than that.

"Seeing what they are doing is unbelievable and I try and base as much of my game on theirs as possible because they are doing something right."

Doig, who is is contracted to Easter Road until 2023, says the English top flight is where he aspires to play despite his immediate focus with Hibs, who sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

"That's everyone's goal, is it not?" he added. "At the moment I am just trying to keep my head down and trying to get as many games as possible this season because I am trying not to take anything for granted.

"Two years ago I was getting released from a club (Hearts) and now I am here. It seems like all of a sudden I am here but I can't let anything distract me pushing forward."

Doig is determined not to be "distracted" by reports of interest in his signature from big clubs, with team-mates Ryan Porteous and Kevin Nisbet also the subject of interest.

"It's good to know the hard work I am putting in is giving me that attention from the big clubs," added Doig, who spent a period of last season on loan at Scottish League Two side Queen's Park - where Robertson began his senior career.

"It is crazy for me. I've noticed it for a few other players, we're all over the place," he said.

"It's good to see when you are working hard all these big names are showing interest."

Ross unsure if Nisbet, Porteous will remain at Hibs

Hibs head coach Ross says Hibernian have "no need" to sell striker Nisbet and centre-half Porteous amid interest from English Championship clubs.

Birmingham City have been linked with a £2m bid for Hibs' top-scorer Nisbet and Millwall have reportedly put forward a £1m offer for Porteous.

"The club has had some stronger interest in players over the last couple of days," Ross said on Friday.

"That's accelerated a bit but at the moment Kevin and Ryan trained with me this morning and are in the plans for tomorrow's game against Dundee United. I don't see that changing over the next 24 hours and they are certainly in my plans for tomorrow.

"Selfishly as a manager I want to keep my best players, particularly when we have so much to play for over the remaining games. But equally I can accept that we have to continue to progress the club in the most effective manner from an economic point of view.

"The timing aspect of it, if you speak to any manager they will tell you if they are going to lose important players, they would rather lose their players earlier in the window than later. As the window shuts over the weekend too, it makes things a bit more challenging too.

"Naturally I want to keep my best players at the club."

