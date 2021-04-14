Irvine Welsh: Hibernian issued SFA warning after comments about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Author Irvine Welsh supports Hibernian and was a guest for a live broadcast on the club's official TV channel for their game against Rangers in January; Welsh said after the game that his comments were meant as a joke

Hibernian have been handed a warning by the SFA

Hibernian have been given a warning letter from the Scottish FA after comments made by author Irvine Welsh on their club TV channel.

The Trainspotting creator was a guest for the Hibernian versus Rangers game in January when he made derogatory comments about Gers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The forward had been involved in a running battle with Hibs' Ryan Porteous during the match.

In the broadcast, Welsh said Morelos should have been "macheted into small pieces" and shown a red card for a challenge on the Hibs player.

Image: Hibernian fan Irvine Welsh made the comments during a broadcast on the club's official TV channel

On his official Twitter account, Welsh said after his appearance that his rant was taken out of context and his comments were meant as a joke.

Hibernian later removed the footage from their platforms and apologised for the incident.

The Scottish FA launched an investigation into the comments and the Edinburgh side have been issued with a warning letter but will face no further sanctions.