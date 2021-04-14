Irvine Welsh: Hibernian issued SFA warning after comments about Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Hibernian have been given a warning letter from the Scottish FA after comments made by author Irvine Welsh on their club TV channel.
The Trainspotting creator was a guest for the Hibernian versus Rangers game in January when he made derogatory comments about Gers striker Alfredo Morelos.
The forward had been involved in a running battle with Hibs' Ryan Porteous during the match.
In the broadcast, Welsh said Morelos should have been "macheted into small pieces" and shown a red card for a challenge on the Hibs player.
On his official Twitter account, Welsh said after his appearance that his rant was taken out of context and his comments were meant as a joke.
Hibernian later removed the footage from their platforms and apologised for the incident.
The Scottish FA launched an investigation into the comments and the Edinburgh side have been issued with a warning letter but will face no further sanctions.