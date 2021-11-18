Hibernian striker Christian Doidge agrees new contract

Christian Doidge is the latest player to agree a new contract at Hibernian.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year extension to his previous deal, which was due to expire next summer.

Doidge is back in full training after an Achilles injury back in August and could make his return in Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden Park.

Image: Doidge (L) joins team-mate Paul Hanlon, who has also signed a new contract

He joins Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson in agreeing new deals this week.

Speaking after the deal was agreed, the Welshman said: "I'm delighted. As soon as they approached me about signing an extension it was a really easy decision to make.

"This is the club I want to play for, and I've enjoyed my time here more than anywhere else.

"This is a massive club, with a really big fanbase, and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me. I'm really enjoying my football and I hope I can help the team to be successful."

Image: Doidge with Hibs manager Jack Ross

Manager Jack Ross was delighted to secure another of his first-team players on an extended deal.

"It was important for us to agree a new contract with Christian because we want to keep players like him at the club," he said.

"Strikers are always going to be judged on their goal return and Christian's record in this regard has been really good. Furthermore, his all-round contribution is of great value to the team.

"Alongside his ability, he's a good person, a strong character, and he wants to help the team move forward."