David Gray to take charge of Hibernian's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic

David Gray will lead Hibernian out on Sunday for their League Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park.

The Easter Road club are expected to announce a new manager in the next 24 hours, with former Celtic and Wigan midfielder Shaun Maloney the favourite to replace Jack Ross.

First-team coach and former captain Gray has been in interim charge since Ross was sacked last week following a run of poor results in the Scottish Premiership.

The 33-year-old was told on Wednesday he would remain in charge for the Premier Sports League Cup final and thinks the clarity will help everyone.

"It helps from a players point of view just to know what's happening rather than any uncertainty," he said.

"It doesn't give anyone any excuses or any doubts and the full focus turns to the game and something you can prepare for and look forward to."

Gray scored the winning goal for Hibs in their 2016 Scottish Cup triumph over Rangers and he wants the players to relish the challenge against Celtic on Sunday.

"The situation isn't about me, I think it comes down to the players," he said.

"It's a cup final, it's a fantastic occasion and it's one you need to look forward to."

Image: Shaun Maloney is the favourite to take over at Hibernian

Hibs have drawn with St Mirren and beaten Dundee on Gray's watch, with the 33-year-old stepping up after making 177 appearances in a seven-year spell.

If Belgium assistant and former Scotland player Maloney is appointed, former Hibs captain Gary Caldwell is expected to return to the club as his assistant.

Further talks are taking place between Maloney, 38, and Hibernian CEO Ben Kensell.