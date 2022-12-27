Hibernian vs Celtic: Lee Johnson insists his team do not fear Scottish Premiership leaders

Hibs boss Lee Johnson has told his players they should not fear Celtic when they meet at Easter Road on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

His side lost 6-1 in the last game at Parkhead in October after adopting an attacking approach against the Scottish Premiership leaders.

However, Johnson insists Hibernian go into the match with confidence after beating Livingston 4-0 on Saturday.

"We know Celtic are a top side but we are a relatively new group and we particularly were then," the Hibs manager told Sky Sports News.

"Now the challenge is to improve on that performance, on our structure and our defensive work, and then go and infiltrate as much as possible. It's strange as we actually got a lot of respect from the fans that we actually went and attacked Celtic.

"But they do pick you open with their ability and speed. You have got to be careful but it's 11 human beings.

"We're not actually playing the history of the club. We have seen what can happen in football and you need to be ready for every action.

"I do think you'll get chances. It feels like we are on the cusp of where we want to be. The league is tight and every point is really important. It's a big opportunity for us."

Johnson also highlighted the importance of Kevin Nisbet after the striker's two goals since his return from a knee injury earlier this month.

"Kevin's a huge player for us, there's no doubt," he added.

"There's a lot of expectation on him and it's difficult for him to have that considering he's been out for almost a year.

Image: Kevin Nisbet marked his injury return with a goal against Rangers

"A club like ours needs to keep our best players fit and he is one of our most important. He deserves massive credit for getting himself in the condition he is."

"We do have the basis of a decent squad but we've just got to trust the training and get consistency. To be honest, we have had that more than people would suggest.

"It feels a little bit unjust at times, some of the things that have gone on. But confidence is a huge thing in football, and spirit and belief, and the buzz around the training ground.