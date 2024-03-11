Hibernian to cut away allocations after 'abhorrent behaviour' at Easter Road

Hibernian will cut the allocation for away supporters following what they described as "abhorrent behaviour and chanting" in recent years across Scottish football.

Hibs came under pressure from their own fans to take action following their complaints over sectarian chants from Rangers supporters during the visitors' 2-0 Scottish Cup win at Easter Road.

In a club statement entitled "enough is enough", Hibs condemned the "abhorrent behaviour and chanting made by some supporters in Scottish football".

The statement continued: "Over recent years supporters' unacceptable conduct has become rife in Scotland whether that be through the use of pyrotechnics, sectarianism, objects being thrown onto the field of play or through other actions. This is simply not good enough.

"Understanding that the behaviour of certain sections of Hibernian FC's own support has not been good enough at times this season, the club has been taking the strongest possible action against those who behave in an unacceptable manner, working with Police Scotland and colleagues at other clubs.

"Hibernian FC now implores other clubs to act in a similar fashion and the governing bodies to take serious consideration into the issues to ensure Scottish football is safe and welcoming for all.

"Following fan behaviour and chanting from opposing teams this season, the club's board of directors will be reducing the away allocation at Easter Road moving forward, alongside taking further actions.

"Football is a sport for all, and stadiums should be a place where families and friends can come together to support their team.

"Hibernian FC prides itself on being a club for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, colour, gender, religion, creed, and sexual orientation.

"Everyone should be able to feel safe and comfortable attending a football match."

Clubs including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts have been handed the entire South Stand at Easter Road, which holds close to 4,000 fans.

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell had raised the prospect of cutting allocations before Sunday's game after shareholders at the club's annual general meeting complained about pyrotechnic displays from Celtic and Rangers fans.

Hibs fans came under the microscope themselves in the recent Edinburgh derby when missiles were thrown at Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland as he waited to take a penalty.

The striker had to take evasive action to narrowly avoid being hit by a heavy-duty corkscrew and took a bite out of a pie after catching it in the wake of his goal.

It is understood, however, that Hearts will still receive their full allocation of around 4,000 tickets for future Edinburgh derbies.

