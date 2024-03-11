 Skip to content

Hibernian to cut away allocations after 'abhorrent behaviour' at Easter Road

Clubs including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts had been handed the entire South Stand at Easter Road, which holds close to 4,000 fans; only Hearts will retain that allocation following what the club describe as "abhorrent behaviour and chanting"

By PA Sport

Tuesday 12 March 2024 15:52, UK

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - APRIL 01: A general view before a cinch Premiership match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road, on April 01, 2023, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
Image: Hibernian will allocate less away tickets to most clubs after recent issues at Easter Road

Hibernian will cut the allocation for away supporters following what they described as "abhorrent behaviour and chanting" in recent years across Scottish football.

Hibs came under pressure from their own fans to take action following their complaints over sectarian chants from Rangers supporters during the visitors' 2-0 Scottish Cup win at Easter Road.

In a club statement entitled "enough is enough", Hibs condemned the "abhorrent behaviour and chanting made by some supporters in Scottish football".

The statement continued: "Over recent years supporters' unacceptable conduct has become rife in Scotland whether that be through the use of pyrotechnics, sectarianism, objects being thrown onto the field of play or through other actions. This is simply not good enough.

"Understanding that the behaviour of certain sections of Hibernian FC's own support has not been good enough at times this season, the club has been taking the strongest possible action against those who behave in an unacceptable manner, working with Police Scotland and colleagues at other clubs.

Rangers visited Easter Road after the winter break in January
Image: Hibernian were not happy with pyrotechnic displays by Rangers - in January - and Celtic fans this season

"Hibernian FC now implores other clubs to act in a similar fashion and the governing bodies to take serious consideration into the issues to ensure Scottish football is safe and welcoming for all.

"Following fan behaviour and chanting from opposing teams this season, the club's board of directors will be reducing the away allocation at Easter Road moving forward, alongside taking further actions.

Celtic were last at Hibernian's Easter Road at the start of February
Image: Celtic were last at Hibernian's Easter Road at the start of February

"Football is a sport for all, and stadiums should be a place where families and friends can come together to support their team.

"Hibernian FC prides itself on being a club for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, colour, gender, religion, creed, and sexual orientation.

"Everyone should be able to feel safe and comfortable attending a football match."

Clubs including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts have been handed the entire South Stand at Easter Road, which holds close to 4,000 fans.

At last month's AGM CEO Ben Kensell said Hibs were considering cutting ticket allocations for Celtic and Rangers due to concerns over away fan behaviour at Easter Road

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell had raised the prospect of cutting allocations before Sunday's game after shareholders at the club's annual general meeting complained about pyrotechnic displays from Celtic and Rangers fans.

Hibs fans came under the microscope themselves in the recent Edinburgh derby when missiles were thrown at Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland as he waited to take a penalty.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland caught a pie thrown from Hibernian fans after he scored a penalty in the Edinburgh derby

The striker had to take evasive action to narrowly avoid being hit by a heavy-duty corkscrew and took a bite out of a pie after catching it in the wake of his goal.

It is understood, however, that Hearts will still receive their full allocation of around 4,000 tickets for future Edinburgh derbies.

