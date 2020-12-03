Dundee United: Three non-playing staff test positive for coronavirus

Dundee United have confirmed three members of their non-playing staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership club cancelled Wednesday's training session as a precaution but have been cleared by authorities to train on Thursday.

All players tested negative on Tuesday, with the Tannadice side preparing for the visit to Livingston on Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether any members of the coaching team are directly affected by the positive coronavirus tests.

Should the coaches be deemed as close contacts they would be unable to return to work for two weeks, due to Scottish Government guidelines.

Dundee United host Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers on December 13, live on Sky Sports, after this weekend's trip to Livingston.

A club statement read: "Dundee United can confirm following recent testing that three members of our non-playing staff have returned positive COVID-19 test results.

"As a result of this, and as a precaution, Wednesday's training session was cancelled.

"We have been cleared to return to training on Thursday and we continue dialogue with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board.

"All players tested negative in Tuesday's routine testing."

Several top-flight games in Scotland have had to be postponed so far this season, with Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Celtic and Aberdeen among those directly impacted by the pandemic protocols.

Dundee United, managed by Micky Mellon, are fifth in the Scottish Premiership and unbeaten in their last five league games.