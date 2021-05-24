Micky Mellon to leave Dundee United after less than one year as manager

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon is set to leave the club after less than one year in charge.

It is understood Mellon and the club have mutually agreed to part ways, and an official announcement could be made as soon as Tuesday.

He took over last July and kept the club in the top flight with a ninth-place finish after their promotion to the Premiership.

Untied also reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals this season, losing to eventual runners-up Hibernian.

Mellon joined the Tannadice club having led Tranmere Rovers to League One after back-to-back promotions in England; he replaced Robbie Neilson after he returned to Tynecastle for a second spell as Hearts manager.

Former England boss Steve McClaren and SFA performance director Malky Mackay were other names reportedly considered by United, before Mellon got the job last summer.