Jim Goodwin: Dundee United appoint ex-Aberdeen manager to replace Liam Fox

Jim Goodwin has been appointed Dundee United's new manager until the end of the season, just one month after he was sacked by Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old replaces Liam Fox at Tannadice after he was sacked following their 4-0 Scottish Premiership defeat to Ross County.

United are four points adrift at the bottom of the table, albeit with a game in hand, but are without a league win since January 2.

Goodwin becomes the club's third manager of the season after Jack Ross was dismissed in the wake of their 9-0 humiliation at home to Celtic last August.

His first game in charge this weekend will be against the Dons, who fired him at the end of January after a Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel was followed by a 6-0 Scottish Premiership defeat at Hibernian.

Speaking to the club's official website, Goodwin said: "I'm delighted to be given the opportunity to manage this fabulous club which has a rich history and a passionate fanbase.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I recognise the job at hand - the sole aim for the remainder of the season is to maintain our Premiership status.

"I realise it is a huge task but I wouldn't have taken the job on if I didn't believe in the players, staff and my own abilities to be successful here. I'm incredibly excited to get started on my journey with Dundee United."

Chairman Mark Ogren added: "Alongside the other board members, Scott Ogren and Jimmy Fyffe, I wholeheartedly have confidence that Jim is the man to take us into this vital part of the season.

Image: Jim Goodwin was sacked by Aberdeen in January after a poor run of results

"As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United. His knowledge of the league and the opposition was an important factor, and he really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

"As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion, unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively."

Dundee United's next five fixtures

Aberdeen (h) - March 4 (6pm)

Livingston (a) - March 8 (7.45pm)

St Mirren (h) - March 18 (3pm)

Rangers (a) - April 1 (3pm)

Hibernian (h) - April 9 (12pm) - live on Sky Sports

Walker: Club must restore some trust

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Dundee United's 4-0 defeat at Ross County which led to Liam Fox's departure

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker believes Dundee United need to win their fans back after a tumultuous season:

"You look at what happened at Motherwell, they got rid of Steven Hammell and they immediately got a new manager bounce with Stuart Kettlewell and I think Dundee United are looking for something similar.

"They really need to get back to building some trust with their supporters that has been lost for a large part of the season.

"United need a positive effect, some of their football has been awful, some of the goals they have lost have been really embarrassing.

"A new manager coming in, a new approach and direction, maybe a little change or two and I wouldn't rule out Dundee United surviving, it would just take one or two victories for them to get back into that little pack above them.

"I don't think they're quite down and out yet, but they need to show a level of commitment and a fighting spirit that the fans are desperate to see."

'A lot of fixing' needed

Image: Tony Ashgar left his role as Dundee United sporting director on Tuesday

Just days after Fox's departure, Dundee United announced on Tuesday that sporting director Tony Asghar had also left following protests from fans towards him and owner Mark Orgen.

Former Dundee United defender Mark Wilson believes the club face a huge job to resolve issues off the field too.

He told Sky Sports News: "Things certainly aren't right with Dundee United from top to bottom. It was only last week at the AGM, the owner came across from America and put out some points that the fans didn't agree with and gathered outside the ground.

"That makes it a difficult environment to work in and if results don't match what the fans expect then, ultimately, it ends in one way and that's the manager going.

"I do feel for Liam Fox but I do feel that when Dundee United look at the changes certain clubs have made they'll have regrets. Ross County made signings in the January window and it's shown, Motherwell have changed their manager and it's shown.

"Dundee United have to do something if they're to survive this season.

"It's going to take a lot of fixing to get Dundee United right, but if you get the right manager in place with 12 games to go you've got every chance of surviving then take it from there in the summer."

Sunday March 5: St Mirren vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday March 18: Motherwell vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 2: Ross County vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 8: Celtic vs Rangers, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 9: Dundee United vs Hibernian, kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.