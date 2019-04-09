Motherwell ban fan after objects hurled at Rangers' James Tavernier

Referee Nick Walsh picks up an object thrown onto the Fir Park pitch

Motherwell have banned an individual following an incident that took place during Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Rangers.

Towards the end of the first half, items were thrown from the crowd towards the pitch, narrowly missing James Tavernier.

Club staff studied CCTV and still photographic images in an attempt to identify the culprits. Those efforts have proved successful with one supporter identified and notified that he has been banned from Fir Park indefinitely.

The club are continuing efforts to try and identify a second individual who threw an object onto the pitch and have vowed to enforce a similar ban as soon as possible.

Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon said: "We condemn the irresponsible actions of two of our fans, whose moment of recklessness has cast an unfortunate shadow over our whole support.

"It gives us absolutely no pleasure or satisfaction to ban anyone from Fir Park.

"As a fan-owned and fan-run club, we have tried to campaign for the rights of supporters. We have been vocal in our opposition to any suggestion or notion of strict liability.

"However, with that comes a responsibility to act if any of our own step out of line, particularly if we have such clear and obvious evidence.

"I am sure our supporters understand that we are left with no other option but to take a hard line approach with not only these two individuals, but anyone else who steps out of line."