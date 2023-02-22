Stuart Kettlewell named Motherwell manager after successful interim spell

Motherwell have appointed Stuart Kettlewell as their new manager after he led the side to back-to-back Scottish Premiership victories.

The former Ross County boss was placed in interim charge after Steven Hammell was sacked in the wake of their Scottish Cup defeat to Raith Rovers but now takes over permanently on a deal until May 2024.

Under Kettlewell, the Fir Park club beat St Mirren 2-1, their first league win since October, then impressed in a 2-0 victory over Hearts. ​​​​​​

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Motherwell's 2-0 win over Hearts under Kettlewell in the Scottish Premiership

Kettlewell, who will name his assistant in due course, said: "I'm immensely proud. It's been a whirlwind eight or nine days.

"I had a burning desire to take the job to see if I can take this club forward and be a catalyst to what we hope will be a good chapter for the football club.

"I genuinely think I come to Motherwell a better manager than what I was previously and I hope that is something that appeals to the Motherwell supporters.

"There's some real good players here. I wouldn't have taken the job had I felt there was a real issue with the playing squad.

"This is a community club. It's important that we join that up. I think this club is unique. It now becomes my job to drive it forward."

'The best person to take Motherwell forward'

Image: The likes of Ian Holloway and Grant McCann were also interviewed for the role

Ex-Blackpool boss Ian Holloway, former Peterborough United manager Grant McCann and ex-Hibs and Dundee United head coach Jack Ross were also considered for the role by the Motherwell board.

However, chairman Jim McMahon said: "Stuart impressed the board, not only with how he has got the team going in the last two games against St Mirren and Hearts, but with his vision for the club.

"We took time to speak to a number of impressive candidates, each of whom had their own strengths, but Stuart was, in our eyes, the best person to take Motherwell forward.

"He has managed at this level, he's already won a league title and a domestic cup and we could sense from him a real desire and determination to take this role on and improve us across all areas of the football department."

Motherwell's next five fixtures

February 25: Kilmarnock (a), kick-off 3pm

(a), kick-off 3pm March 4: Ross County (a), kick-off 3pm

(a), kick-off 3pm March 18: Rangers (h), kick-off 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports

(h), kick-off 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports April 1: Hibernian (a), kick-off 3pm

(a), kick-off 3pm April 8: Livingston (h), kick-off 3pm

Walker: Kettlewell can keep Motherwell in Scottish Premiership

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Andy Walker believes Stuart Kettlewell is the right manager to succeed Steven Hammell at Motherwell

Sky Sports' Andy Walker believes Motherwell have made the right appointment in Kettlewell:

"I think Stuart is a good coach, I think he's a good communicator. He's led the team to a vital couple of wins on an interim basis and I think he knows Scottish football.

"To beat Hearts, they are by far and away the third-best team in Scotland, that's a notable victory and I think they showed there's a lot of life left in Motherwell yet.

"Stuart will realise there is still a lot of work to do, but I think he's capable of leading them to safety. The man is there to lead them to safety.

"Steven (Hammell) will have a couple of thoughts in his mind.

"I'm sure he is happy that the team are winning, I think he knows himself that the consequences of relegation would mean job losses at the club.

"He will though have some thoughts in his mind about how he couldn't get the players to get those points to get them away from trouble."

Boyd: Still a place for Hammell at Motherwell

Image: Steven Hammell was Motherwell's academy director before becoming manager

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes Motherwell need to find a role for Hammell following his sacking:

"Stevie Hammell was the head of youth before and I think I'd find a role to get him back in there because, for Motherwell, there's no one better in terms of coming through and doing what he's done for that football club.

"I think sometimes when you're in a position when a manager goes, like Graham Alexander the last time, you feel as if you have to give it to someone in there.

"Maybe Stevie wasn't ready for it, maybe he just felt because of what he'd done for Motherwell it was the next step to take that role on.

"Sometimes things can be forced upon you and, ultimately, it hasn't worked out.

"I would find a way to get someone who has played the number of games and contributed as much to Motherwell over the last number of years back in there.

"You don't want to lose that experience. It didn't work as a manager, but there's still a place for Stevie Hammell at Motherwell Football Club."

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.