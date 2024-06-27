Motherwell: Scottish Premiership 2024/25 fixtures and schedule

Motherwell start their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season at home to Ross County on Sunday August 4.

That is due to be followed by an away game against Rangers on August 10, but they may be unable to begin the new season at Ibrox due to a delay in materials arriving from Asia as the club complete work on the Copland Stand.

Talks about alternative venues or switching fixtures are set to continue over the coming weeks.

The Fir Park side will host champions Celtic on October 26, with a Boxing Day trip to Parkhead.

Motherwell's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 12 against Hearts, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 17/18 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 22 & 25.

Motherwell's 2024/25 Scottish Premiership fixtures

August

3: Ross County (h)

10: Rangers (a)

24: Hearts (h)

31: St Johnstone (a)

September

14: Aberdeen (a)

28: St Mirren (h)

October

5: Hibs (a)

19: Dundee (h)

26: Celtic (h)

30: Dundee United (a)

November

2: Kilmarnock (a)

9: St Johnstone (h)

23: Ross County (a)

30: Hibs (h)

December

4: Dundee (a)

7: St Mirren (a)

14: Dundee United (h)

21: Kilmarnock (h)

26: Celtic (a)

29: Rangers (h)

January

2: Hearts (a)

5: Aberdeen (h)

11: Hibs (a)

25: St Johnstone (a)

February

1: Celtic (h)

15: Ross County (h)

22: Dundee United (a)

26: Dundee (h)

March

1: Rangers (a)

15: St Mirren (h)

29: Aberdeen (a)

April

5: Kilmarnock (a)

12: Hearts (h)

*all fixtures subject to change

Key dates for the 2024/25 season

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 3/4 and unlike last campaign, there will be no winter break at the halfway stage.

The final round of pre-split fixtures takes place on April 12/13, while the regular season ends on May 17/18.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 22 and 25.

The Championship season begins on August 2, with the final round of games on May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, League One and League Two will kick off on August 3, with those campaigns ending on May 3.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 15 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

