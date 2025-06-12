Motherwell appoint Jens Berthel Askou as new manager, replacing Michael Wimmer at Fir Park

Motherwell have appointed Jens Berthel Askou as their new manager.

The 42-year-old, who was most recently assistant at FC Copenhagen, replaces Michael Wimmer who left Fir Park last month after just 12 games.

He has also managed clubs in Sweden, the Faroe Islands and his native Denmark.

Askou, who played for Norwich City between 2009 and 2011, will formally take charge at the Scottish Premiership club next week, subject to a work permit.

He told the club's website: "This is a really proud moment for me.

"It's a huge honour to be selected to become the manager of Motherwell Football Club. Having spoken extensively with members of the club board, it was clear from the outset that our ideas, ambitions and morals align.

"We are all ambitious people, and we're all hungry for success. I can't wait to arrive in Scotland and begin planning for the season ahead. There is a lot of work to be done, but it's highly exciting."

Image: Askou (R) played for Norwich between 2009 and 2011

Motherwell chair Kyrk MacMillan added: "This has been a more rigorous process to recruit our new manager due to the incredible number of applications for the role.

"We had a high number of impressive applicants, but we were really drawn to Jens. His track record of working with big clubs, delivering success and developing young players matches up with all our philosophies here at Motherwell Football Club. He has handed 26 teenagers debuts in five-and-a-half seasons, which I think is evidence of Jens implementing his ideas and morals.

Image: Michael Wimmer left Motherwell after 12 games in charge

"The data and numbers impressed us, but more importantly, after speaking with Jens a number of times, he is a really ambitious character and a leader who was extremely keen to get the role here at our club.

"We expect the UK work permit to be received in the coming days, and then he can commence his work on day one of pre-season."

