St Mirren player Jak Alnwick goes into self-isolation after positive coronavirus test

Jak Alnwick joined St Mirren after leaving Rangers at the end of last season

St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Alnwick's flatmate Lee Hodson of Hamilton has gone into self isolation for 14 days but he has not tested positive.

St Mirren players and staff are due to undergo a fresh round of testing on Thursday but, as it stands, Saturday's Scottish Premiership match at home to Hibernian will go ahead as planned.

The club were at the centre of a case in July when seven members of staff tested positive - but six of those were found later to be false positive tests.

Manager Jim Goodwin says Alnwick is doing well and following doctor's instructions.

A club statement on Thursday read: "Following our recent round of testing, St Mirren Football Club can confirm that a member of the first-team has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player is currently self-isolating in line with government guidance and, as a result, will be unavailable for our match against Hibernian.

"The club has complied robustly with the official testing and hygiene regime, using a private testing facility in accordance with the Scottish Government and the SPFL/SFA Joint Response Group protocols.

"Everyone at the club wishes the player a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back once he is fit and ready."

Hamilton say Lee Hodson will self-isolate for 14 days

Hamilton also issued a statement which read: "The club can confirm that our player Lee Hodson has had to comply with Scottish Government guidelines to self isolate for 14 days from Tuesday September 8.

"This is a result of being in close contact with a player from another club who has tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

"We can confirm our player has tested negative on Monday. However, since there has been close contact he is required to self isolate - Lee fully understands this.

"We would like to make it clear that Lee has followed the appropriate measures and medical advice.

"We send our good wishes to the other player involved for a speedy recovery."