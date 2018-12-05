Ligue 1: Edinson Cavani salvages draw for PSG at Strasbourg

Edinson Cavani scored as PSG drew

Edinson Cavani's second-half penalty salvaged a point for Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

Uruguay striker Cavani converted his ninth league goal of the season from the spot midway through the second period after Kenny Lala's first-half penalty had given Strasbourg a surprise lead.

PSG have drawn back-to-back league games, but they extended their unbeaten run to 16 games this season and sit 14 clear of second-placed Lille in the table.

Lyon missed the chance to climb into second place as they lost 2-0 at home to Rennes. Former Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa and Jordan Siebatcheu were both on target for Rennes within the space of two minutes just before the interval.

It was Lyon's first league defeat in seven matches, while Rennes' first win in four lifts them up to 13th place.

Marseille failed to take advantage of Lyon's slip as they went down 3-2 at Nantes.

Nantes twice hit back to equalise in the first half as goals from visiting pair Morgan Sanson and Florian Thauvin, from the penalty spot, were cancelled out by Emiliano Sala and Abdoulaye Toure respectively. Gabriel Boschilia fired a 63rd-minute winner for Nantes who moved up two places to 12th.

Bordeaux defender Pablo's last-minute goal clinched his side a 3-2 home win against St Etienne. Brazilian centre-half Pablo struck in the 90th minute as Bordeaux extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

Bordeaux forward Jimmy Briand cancelled out Lois Diony's first-half opener for St Etienne, who drew level in the second half through Wahbi Khazri after Francois Kamano's penalty had put the home side ahead.

Toulouse registered their first league win in 12 matches, 1-0 at Reims, thanks to Issiaga Sylla's goal just before the interval.

Visiting midfielder Manu Garcia was sent off in stoppage time for his second bookable offence.

Loick Landre's stoppage-time winner snatched Nimes a 2-1 win at Caen in a thrilling finish. Landre scored in the fourth minute of added time after Prince Oniangue's 90th-minute header for Caen cancelled out Umut Bozok's first-half effort.

Dijon climbed out of the bottom three as they beat bottom club Guingamp 2-1.

Oussama Haddadi fired Dijon's late winner after Guingamp's Marcus Coco had cancelled out Benjamin Jeannot's first-half goal. Dijon played the last 19 minutes with 10 men after defender Wesley Lautoa was sent off for his second yellow card.