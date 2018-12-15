Ligue 1 round-up: Strasbourg lose on sombre day at Reims

Strasbourg players stand hand in hand with Reims to respect those killed in Tuesday's shooting

Strasbourg players wore special shirts to honour the victims of Tuesday's shooting in the city as they were defeated 2-1 in Reims in Ligue 1.

Mathieu Cafaro scored a 65th-minute winner for the hosts after Strasbourg's Adrien Thomasson had cancelled out Moussa Doumbia's early opener.

The visiting players wore shirts on whose sponsor logos were replaced with the phrase 'Strasbourg Mon Amour'.

A fifth weekend of 'yellow vest' protests accounted for the postponement of games at Dijon, Amiens and Nantes.