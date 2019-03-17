Ligue 1 round-up: Angel Di Maria scores double in PSG win

Angel Di Maria scored twice for PSG on Sunday

Angel Di Maria set up the opener before scoring a second-half double as Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 20 points following a 3-1 victory over 10-man Marseille at Parc des Princes.

Di Maria provided the assist for Ligue 1 top scorer Kylian Mbappe to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time with his 26th goal of the campaign.

Valere Germain equalised just after the break before former Manchester United midfielder Di Maria netted his double - either side of Steve Mandanda's straight red card for handball in the 62nd minute.

The results sees the Parisians extend their winning streak to seven league games as they ended a six-match unbeaten run by Marseille, who remain under pressure in fourth.

Moussa Dembele scored his fifth goal in four games as Lyon edged a 3-2 victory at home to Montpellier, strengthening their hold on third spot.

Martin Terrier put the hosts ahead after 11 minutes before Florent Mollet equalised 10 minutes before the break, but Dembele's 12th league goal of the season - just before the hour - put Lyon back in front.

An Houssem Aouar header four minutes from time extended the home side's lead before Souleymane Camara glanced the ball home at the death to reduce the deficit.

Reims striker Remi Oudin's 59th-minute strike proved enough as his side claimed a narrow 1-0 home victory over 10-man Nantes, who lost Andrei Girotto to a second booking late on.

The win saw the sixth-placed home side extend their unbeaten run to 13 league games going back to early December.

Bordeaux remain in 13th after they dropped two points at the death against Rennes at Nouveau Stade Bordeaux.

Francois Kamano netted his ninth league goal this season with a close-range effort on the hour but M'Baye Niang struck in the second minute of stoppage time to steal a 1-1 draw for Rennes, who move up to eighth.