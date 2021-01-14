Neymar in talks with Paris Saint-Germain to extend contract

Neymar is in talks to extend his contract at Paris-Saint Germain.

The 28-year-old is understood to be happy at PSG at the moment and the club are looking to tie down their star player to a long-term contract.

His current deal at the Parc des Princes, which he signed on his arrival from Barcelona in a record-breaking £200m move in 2017, is due to expire in June 2022.

The Brazil international has been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent windows and handed in a transfer request in June 2019 but he could now be set to extend his stay in France.

In December, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the club are "very confident" of agreeing contract extensions with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

The Ligue 1 champions have prioritised extensions for their two star players over any transfer dealings in the January window and Al-Khelaifi said the pair "both want to stay with us".

Neymar also made it clear he is keen to remain in the French capital after scoring a hat-trick in PSG's final Champions League group stage game against Istanbul Basaksehir in December.

Image: PSG have prioritised contract extension for Neymar and Mbappe. Photo: AP

"I am very happy here in Paris," he said. "I am very happy at the club, with my team-mates. The idea of leaving has not crossed my mind.

"We need to talk. We have a very good relationship, I am very happy and we will see what happens in the future."

Neymar returned from an ankle injury on Wednesday night and scored a late penalty as Mauricio Pochettino's side claimed the Trophee des Champions with a 2-1 win against Marseille.

He made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals as PSG are second in Ligue 1, one point off leaders Lyon.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.