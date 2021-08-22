Nice vs Marseille abandoned after fans throw projectiles and invade the pitch

The Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille was abandoned on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field.

Both clubs have been summoned by the disciplinary committee of France's Professional Football League (LFP) to attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the extraordinary events at the Allianz Riviera.

With about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer.

Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field, and a melee ensued involving players and supporters.

Image: Dimitri Payet threw a bottle back into a stand where Nice fans were situated

The referee halted the match, with Nice winning 1-0 at the time, and both teams retreated to the tunnel.

Play was held up for 90 minutes before referee Benoit Bastien declared the match abandoned, with Nice players having returned to the pitch several minutes earlier, while the Marseille players refused to join them.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere had appealed to his club's supporters over the sound system for calm during the delay, but angry Marseille players and staff were adamant in refusing to carry on.

Image: A melee ensued between both sets of players and some supporters during the second half

Marseille president Pablo Longoria said the club had decided not to continue with the match despite a decision by the soccer authorities that play should resume.

"The league decided that the match should continue but we decided not to because the safety of our players was not guaranteed," he told a news conference.

"This is the second time it's happened. We have already experienced this in Montpellier where we decided to continue after the decision to carry on was made.

"What happened today is unacceptable. We must make it a precedent for French football and that's why we decided to return to Marseille."

Image: Some fans invaded the pitch at the Allianz Riviera causing the game to be abandoned after 75 minutes

Rivere partially blamed Payet and his team-mate Alvaro Gonzalez for the chaos after they retaliated by hurling bottles back at Nice fans and accused Marseille staff of hitting some of the home players.

"It's disappointing that the game ended like this," he said.

"Everyone saw what happened. We can't deny that water bottles were thrown because we could all see it. What ignited the clashes was the reaction of two Marseille players who retaliated.

"Afterwards, it is deplorable that the Marseille security staff intervened on the ground and hit our players."

French daily L'Equipe reported visiting players Payet, Matteo Guendouzi and Luan Peres were injured in scuffles with the crowd and riot police were deployed in front of the tier packed with Nice fans.

Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg had put Nice ahead in the 49th minute.