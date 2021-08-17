Samuel Kalu: Bordeaux winger fit to return to training after collapse on pitch against Marseille

Bordeaux say heart tests have shown no issues for Samuel Kalu after the Nigerian winger fell to the floor early in the first half of their game against Marseille on Sunday; he briefly played on before coming off but can return to training on Wednesday

Tuesday 17 August 2021 19:58, UK

Samuel Kalu fell to the ground early in the first half of Bordeaux&#39;s game against Marseille
Image: Samuel Kalu fell to the ground early in the first half of Bordeaux's game against Marseille

Samuel Kalu, who collapsed on the pitch during Bordeaux's match at Marseille on Sunday in Ligue 1, is fit to return to training after examinations on his heart were all-clear.

Kalu collapsed in the sixth minute of the match against Marseille and briefly resumed play after he had walked off the pitch.

The 23-year-old fell to the ground as Dimitri Payet prepared to take a free-kick. He was substituted in the 14th minute as he appeared to be feeling unwell.

A Bordeaux statement read: "More fear than harm for Samuel Kalu as our Nigerian international is fit to resume training on Wednesday.

"All the additional examinations carried out on Tuesday showed no cardiac abnormalities and Kalu should be in contention for Sunday's home match against Angers."

Trending

    The clash ended in a 2-2 draw after Bordeaux fought back from two goals down at the Stade Velodrome.

    Also See:

    Bordeaux have one point from two games following a 2-0 home defeat to promoted Clermont Foot in their opening game of the season.

    Fantasy Football is LIVE!

    Fantasy Football is LIVE!

    Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    GolfPass on Sky Q