Lionel Messi expected to make PSG debut against Reims on August 29 after historic move from Barcelona

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in the Ligue 1 clash away to Reims on August 29.

Messi trained for only the third time on Monday following his historic switch from Barcelona, and is in the process of reaching head coach Mauricio Pochettino's high standards of fitness.

He has not had a full pre-season this summer, having gone all the way to win the Copa America with Argentina and then flown straight from his holiday into the Barcelona exit meeting.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Messi was unveiled to the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes after completing his move to the Ligue 1 club. (Credit: PSG TV)

This Friday's game away at Brest is therefore likely to come too soon, although Messi could yet travel with the team to the north-west city in Brittany.

He was in the stands for PSG's win over Strasbourg at the weekend alongside his closest entourage, as he continues to settle into the French capital.

Ahead of the 4-2 victory, Pochettino said: "As for when we might see Leo; it is his second day of training after a month since he played the last game at the Copa America.

"We will take it step-by-step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit."