Paul Pogba: Paris Saint-Germain offer for Manchester United midfielder unlikely this summer

Paris Saint-Germain are increasingly unlikely to make an offer for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in this transfer window.

Sky Sports News reported in July that the French club are interested in signing Pogba and they will continue to keep an eye on his situation, especially if he does not sign a new contract before the end of this year.

However, with PSG set to announce the arrival of Lionel Messi, to have any chance of signing Pogba as well, it is likely they would need to sell or loan around 10 players.

Image: Pogba is relaxed about his contract situation and is looking forward to the new season

Pogba can sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January but is relaxed about his situation and looking forward to the new season.

The France international continues to have a great relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the United manager and his coaches are equally positive about the player's good attitude.

Talks are continuing with Pogba's representatives, but United are aware he may not sign a new deal in this window and at 28, he does not want to rush a decision about his future.

Dalot to compete with Wan-Bissaka

Image: Diogo Dalot was on loan at AC Milan last season

Diogo Dalot will start the new season competing for the right-back spot with Aaron Wan-Bissaka after impressing Solskjaer and his coaches in pre-season.

Dalot spent last season on loan with AC Milan who were interested in re-signing him this summer.

United had explored the possibility of signing Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

