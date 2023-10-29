Lyon's Ligue 1 match at Marseille abandoned after team bus attacked

Lyon's Ligue 1 match at Marseille has been abandoned after the team's bus was attacked.

Lyon manager Fabio Grosso suffered a head injury as the team bus came under attack from fans throwing projectiles before the match.

The Lyon bus was hit on the way to Stade Velodrome, shattering some windows. Grosso was injured by falling shards of glass and needed medical treatment with his face heavily bleeding.

During his playing days, Grosso famously scored the winning penalty kick for Italy in the shootout victory over France in the 2006 World Cup final.

Both clubs have been under pressure lately.

Image: Fellow Italian Gennaro Gattuso is in charge at Marseille

Despite replacing Marcelino with Gennaro Gattuso as coach in September, Marseille have still been in poor form with one win and three losses in its last four league games.

Lyon are the only team still winless in the league.

Replacing Laurent Blanc with Grosso as coach in September has yet to pay off for Lyon, who sit in last place.

