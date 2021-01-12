Islam Slimani: Leicester striker set for Lyon medical

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is set to undergo a medical at Lyon on Wednesday ahead of a move to the Ligue 1 club.

The Algerian has been given permission to travel to France in the hope of completing a deal this month.

Negotiations between the Foxes and Lyon are ongoing over a possible transfer, with Slimani's current Leicester deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Slimani has made just one appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in October - his first game in a Leicester shirt since January 2018.

The 32-year-old has had three loan spells away from the King Power, including spending last season playing in France for Monaco, where he scored nine times in 18 league appearances.

Image: Slimani's only appearance for Leicester this season came in a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in October

Under previous Leicester boss Claude Puel, Slimani was loaned to Newcastle and Turkish side Fenerbahce, but managed just one league goal during those spells.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

