Islam Slimani: Leicester striker set for Lyon medical

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani is set to undergo a medical at Lyon on Wednesday ahead of a move to the Ligue 1 club.
The Algerian has been given permission to travel to France in the hope of completing a deal this month.
Negotiations between the Foxes and Lyon are ongoing over a possible transfer, with Slimani's current Leicester deal set to expire at the end of the season.
Slimani has made just one appearance for Brendan Rodgers' side this season, coming off the bench in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in October - his first game in a Leicester shirt since January 2018.
The 32-year-old has had three loan spells away from the King Power, including spending last season playing in France for Monaco, where he scored nine times in 18 league appearances.
Trending
- Parker: 48 hours' notice 'scandalous' | Jose: Are you serious?
- Abramovich considers Chelsea return for Grant
- When were Man Utd last top of the Premier League?
- Fury close to AJ deal - '95 per cent confident'
- What's changed with Arsenal?
- PL predictions: 6/1 Burnley to blindside Man Utd
- Man Utd going for top - but are they title contenders?
- Nuno explains Wolves' faith in youth
- Mbappe: All roads leading to Madrid?
- Man Utd transfer rumours: Ole to sign Austrian wonderkid?
Under previous Leicester boss Claude Puel, Slimani was loaned to Newcastle and Turkish side Fenerbahce, but managed just one league goal during those spells.
Follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports
The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.
Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.