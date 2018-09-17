Dimitri Payet scores goal-of-the-season contender

0:43 Watch Dimitri Payet's goal of the season contender Watch Dimitri Payet's goal of the season contender

Dimitri Payet scored a goal-of-the-season contender during Marseille's 4-0 win against Guingamp on Sunday.

The ball lopped into the former West Ham forward, who volleyed it right-footed from outside of the area.

The shot flew over Guingamp goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson who managed to get a touch, but there was too much power on it as it nestled into the back of the net via the underside of the crossbar.

The goal came as Marseille soared into second place in Ligue 1 after a scintillating second-half performance saw them ease to victory at home

Florian Thauvin opened the scoring just before the hour mark and Payet's volley doubled the host's lead after 73 minutes before Thauvin curled in a wonderful effort for his second seven minutes later.

Konstantinos Mitroglou rounded off victory in the 83rd minute, but Marseille already trail leaders Paris St Germain by five points, just five games into the season.

