Leonardo Jardim sacked by Monaco; Robert Moreno named as replacement

Leonardo Jardim has been sacked by Monaco for a second time

Monaco have sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim and replaced him with Robert Moreno.

Jardim returned to the Ligue 1 club in January after the sacking of Thierry Henry - who only lasted three months, but has since taken charge of Montreal - following his hugely successful spell in charge from 2014 to 2018.

He led them to the French league title in 2016-17, their first in 17 years, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League with a team featuring Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho.

Robert Moreno (left) helped Spain qualify for Euro 2020 this year

Jardim is replaced by former Spain boss Moreno, who has signed a contract unti 2022, and takes over a team seventh in Ligue 1 after 18 matches, 17 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are very pleased to announce the arrival of Robert Moreno," Monaco vice president Oleg Petrov told the club's website.

"On behalf of President Dmitry Rybolovlev, I would also like to thank Leonardo Jardim for all the work accomplished and all the successes achieved in recent years."

"Leonardo and his staff did their utmost to keep the club in Ligue 1 last season, then give the team the place it deserves in our championship. We wish him good luck for the future."