PSG show interest in Everton's Idrissa Gana Gueye

PSG are interested in the possibility of signing Idrissa Gueye

PSG are looking into the possibility of signing midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from Everton, according to Sky Sources in France.

It is understood the French champions have made their interest known to Everton but have yet to make a formal bid for the player.

Gueye arrived at Goodison Park from Aston Villa after Everton triggered a release clause in the Senegal international's contract - believed to be around £7million - following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The 29-year-old has made 116 Premier League appearances for the Toffees, with three goals along the way.

Sky Sports understands Everton would strongly resist any interest from rival clubs and have no desire to sell the player.