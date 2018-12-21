Everton fans love Yerry Mina, says Marco Silva

1:14 Everton manager Marco Silva has responded after the club launched an investigation over an alleged racist chant about defender Yerry Mina Everton manager Marco Silva has responded after the club launched an investigation over an alleged racist chant about defender Yerry Mina

Marco Silva insists Everton fans "love" Yerry Mina, but says there is no place in football for the racist chant allegedly sung by some Toffees fans about the defender.

Everton have launched an investigation and are working alongside Kick It Out after video footage emerged on social media appearing to show fans singing a song towards Mina containing racist stereotypes.

The club have released a statement saying they have a "zero-tolerance stance" towards racism, and Silva echoed that sentiment.

Live Renault Super Sunday Live on

He said: "To be honest, I didn't see it. Of course, we as a club, and myself, not just in sport but in life as well, think it's something we have to put out of our lives.

"Football is a party, it's for everyone to enjoy. Our fans, they love our players, they love Mina as well. They respect all the nationalities.

"I didn't speak with him about the situation. It doesn't change anything in Yerry. He's a happy boy. He loves to stay in our club, he loves to work every day."

Everton take on Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, in a meeting that will see Silva come up against Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday

The Argentinian is currently the favourite to be named as the next permanent Manchester United manager following Jose Mourinho's sacking, but Silva was sad to see his friend and compatriot depart Old Trafford.

He said: "For me, it's really bad news. He's a friend. Always when you see a manager leave a club it's bad news. For football as well, I think it's bad news.

"I'm sure he will come even stronger than he was at Manchester United, and be ready to win again. He's a winner. He won in all the countries and he will win again."