Paris Saint-Germain win Financial Fair Play compliance appeal

FFP investigations were opened after PSG signed Neymar for £200m

An investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's compliance with financial fair play rules has been closed by the Court of Arbitration for sport, following an appeal by the club.

Investigations were initially opened in September 2017, following pressure from some of Europe's biggest clubs, after PSG signed Brazilian forward Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record £200m.

Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £166m.

Kylian Mbappe arrived in Paris just weeks after Neymar

UEFA rules mandate that clubs cannot spend more than they earn in any given season and deficits must fall within a 30-million-euro limit over three seasons.

In June the club was cleared of breaking FFP rules, but a few months later UEFA announced it was reopening the investigation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has now looked into the matter and insists the original decision should stand and the case has been closed.