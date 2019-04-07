European Paper Talk: Real Madrid turn their focus on signing Paul Pogba

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has attracted interest from Real Madrid

Spain

Real Madrid are ready to turn their attention to signing Paul Pogba after reportedly being 'close to reaching total agreement' with all parties over the move of Eden Hazard.

But it is claimed Los Blancos know they face a tough and expensive challenge in trying to get Pogba out of Manchester United. (Marca)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has got tongues wagging after accepting that while Ivan Rakitic is one of the club's most important players, they 'must maintain a correct balance in terms of salaries' and added 'we will see at the end of the season what will happen to him'.

Rakitic is wanted by a host of Europe's biggest clubs, with Inter Milan and Juventus in particular keen admirers of the Croatian. (Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he hopes to make three or four signings this summer, with Everton's Idrissa Gueye, Lyon's Tanguy N'Dombele, Napoli's Allan and former Manchester United defender Daley Blind among those said to be targets. (Le Parisien)

PSG have given Liverpool transfer target Adrien Rabiot a six-day suspension and deducted his pay after he liked Patrice Evra's video about the Paris club's exit from the Champions League on Instagram - but it is a punishment which was already served immediately after the incident. (RMC Sport)

Real Betis, Espanyol and Sevilla are all interested in signing Rennes star Hatem Ben Arfa, who has the option of extending his stay at the club or leaving on a free transfer in the summer. (Ouest-France)

One player who could be set to arrive at Rennes though is PSG's rising star Christopher Nkunku, with the 21-year-old midfielder said to be in advanced talks over a potential switch. (Ouest-France)

Experienced Brazillian midfielder Luiz Gustavo is expected to leave Marseille this summer after growing frustrated at a lack of game time, having not started for the club since the beginning of February. (L'Equipe)

Italy

West Ham are keen to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko this summer but the Serie A side are holding out for €20m, double what the Hammers are willing to pay. (Sky Sports Italia)

RB Leipzig are considering a move for Roma forward Patrik Schick after sending scouts to watch him play this weekend. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan's sporting director has acknowledged Juventus' talented teenager Moise Kean has been a long-time transfer target for the club. (Sky Sports Italia)

The talk of Gennaro Gattuso being replaced at AC Milan is not new but the latest name to be linked with the job is Unai Emery, who only joined Arsenal in the summer and seems very happy at the Gunners. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund are considering a move for Atletico Madrid left back Filipe Luís. He may be 34 this summer but the ex-Chelsea left back has impressed Dortmund and is available on a free transfer this summer. (Bild)