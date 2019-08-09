Neymar faces legal action from Rennes fan after clash in April

Neymar tangled with a fan after PSG's loss to Rennes

The Rennes supporter who appeared to be hit in the face by Neymar last season has filed a lawsuit against the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

The fan's lawyer, Philippe Ohayon, told L'Equipe that his client, whose identity has not been revealed, decided to take legal action after a meeting between members of Neymar's entourage and the alleged victim failed to ease tensions.

Neymar was given a three-game ban for lashing out at the fan following a loss in the French Cup final in April.

Neymar reacts after missing a chance in the French Cup final against Rennes

As the Brazilian star made his way up the stairs of the Stade de France to receive his runners-up medal after Rennes beat PSG 6-5 on penalties in the final at the Stade de France, he appeared to push away a phone being used to film him.

Neymar then exchanged words with the owner of the phone before appearing to strike him in the face.

In a separate case, a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors Thursday to close the investigation of Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of there being a lack of evidence against him.

A woman had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said his relations with the woman were consensual.