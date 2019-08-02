Neymar should not leave Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona, says Kylian Mbappe

Neymar (R) scored 105 goals in 186 games for Barcelona from 2013-2017

Kylian Mbappe says he wants Neymar to remain a Paris-Saint-Germain player, amid speculation that the forward could re-sign for Barcelona during this transfer window.

According to Sky in Germany, Barcelona made a £90m offer plus two players for the Brazil forward back in July, but PSG are demanding over £200m for him.

Sky Sports News understands that Neymar has told PSG that he wants to leave the club.

0:34 Antoine Griezmann tells Sky Sports News he believes Barcelona will find it difficult to sign the 'incredible' Neymar Antoine Griezmann tells Sky Sports News he believes Barcelona will find it difficult to sign the 'incredible' Neymar

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to the Nou Camp all summer following a disruptive 2018/19 season on and off the field. He also failed to return for the start of PSG's pre-season training.

His team-mate Mbappe, whose future according to manager Thomas Tuchel is also not guaranteed at the Parc des Princes, said: "He wants to stay with us. I have already spoken with him.

0:49 Philippe Coutinho is the 'key chip' in any potential deal which would see Neymar re-join Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson Philippe Coutinho is the 'key chip' in any potential deal which would see Neymar re-join Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson

"We all know the importance of this player after he leaves. He knows what I think of him and he knows what I think of his situation.

"Of course, I don't want him to leave, I want him to stay.

"We have a relationship based on honesty and respect. I respect him and I admire him a lot, I told him what I thought of his situation and everything is fine."

Neymar is under contract at the Ligue 1 club until 2022. He scored 23 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season.

His intentions of a return to La Liga could also hinge on whether PSG are able to secure the services of Phillippe Coutinho, who has been described as the "key chip" by French football expert Jonathan Johnson, in any deal which may see Neymar come back to the Nou Camp.

