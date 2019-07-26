Neymar return to Barcelona dependent on Philippe Coutinho, Jonathan Johnson tells Transfer Talk podcast

0:49 Neymar heading back to Barcelona is dependent on Philippe Coutinho, says Jonathan Johnson Neymar heading back to Barcelona is dependent on Philippe Coutinho, says Jonathan Johnson

Philippe Coutinho is the "key chip" in any potential deal which would see Neymar re-join Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The La Liga club made a £90m offer plus two players for the Brazil international earlier this month, according to Sky in Germany, but PSG are understood to want over £200m for the 27-year-old.

Speaking to the Transfer Talk podcast, Johnson analyses the Neymar situation and also discusses the future of Arsenal's club captain Laurent Koscielny and in-demand winger Nicolas Pepe.

'Coutinho needed in potential Neymar deal'

Barcelona gave PSG a list of six players that could be included in a deal to bring back Neymar, including Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Malcom and Samuel Umtiti.

Johnson says the Ligue 1 club have already made their minds on which players they would prioritise as part of any Neymar departure back to the Nou Camp.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has known of Neymar's desire to leave the club

"There are certain players PSG know they wouldn't like," Johnson told Sky Sports News.

"They are not very keen on Umtiti because of his injury history. I am also led to believe Umtiti is not keen on a move to PSG either as is the case with Rakitic.

"The player who seems to have the unanimity at the moment needed for a deal like this is Coutinho. He would be the key chip in any potential deal.

"The other player that would make a lot of sense for PSG, and it is certainly a position they are looking to strengthen in since Dani Alves left on a free transfer, is Semedo at right-back.

"So PSG might be hoping that Barcelona would be willing to sacrifice in order to make this deal possible."

'Time is of the essence'

The transfer window closes in Spain, France and Germany on August 31, while it will end on August 18 in Italy, and Johnson admits there is every likelihood Neymar could still be at the Parc des Princes when the Ligue 1 season begins on August 9.

"It wouldn't surprise me if come the start of the Ligue 1 season, he is still a PSG player," Johnson said.

"Whether or not he is still a PSG player come the end of the European transfer window, we will see. There is still time for Barcelona to get a deal together.

"But time is of the essence because PSG don't want to be hanging around until the very end of the transfer window because I think if they have a bit of money to play with on top of what was already quite a substantial transfer budget, they will probably be looking to make a splash with at least one big-name signing before the transfer window closes."

PSG smashed the world record transfer fee after signing Neymar for £200m from Barcelona in 2017

'Arsenal will be tough negotiators on Koscielny'

Arsenal boss Unai Emery indicated earlier this week he is prepared for life without wantaway captain Laurent Koscielny but Johnson does not expect the Gunners to allow the defender, who has one year left on his contract, to leave easily.

"There are two clubs who are very interested in Koscielny in France. One is Bordeaux, the other is Rennes. I understand he is closer to Rennes than Bordeaux," Johnson said.

I think both clubs (Rennes and Bordeaux) were banking on potentially landing him as a free agent Jonathan Johnson, French football expert, on Koscielny

"Both clubs have sort of embarked on new projects in recent years. I would say the Rennes one looks a bit more exciting at this moment in time and Koscielny as a potential signing would probably agree with that. That is why he is leaning towards them over Bordeaux.

"But the problem with most French clubs, especially those not guaranteed Champions League football season in season out, is paying a transfer fee to a Premier League club for somebody like Koscielny.

"I think both clubs were banking on potentially landing him as a free agent. Giving him a very nice salary, but not having to pay a transfer fee.

1:00 Johnson discusses Laurent Koscielny's future at Arsenal amid interest from two French clubs Johnson discusses Laurent Koscielny's future at Arsenal amid interest from two French clubs

"That is why this has hit a bit of a snag at this moment in time. It depends on what Koscielny can negotiate with Arsenal and it sounds at this moment in time like Arsenal, considering their financial situation and the difficulties we have seen them having in the transfer window this summer, there is no given that they are going to let him go for nothing."

'Pepe not worth 80m euros price tag'

Lille president Gerard Lopez revealed on Friday Napoli have agreed a deal in principle to sign Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe for 80m euros (£71.7m).

But Johnson is not convinced the 24-year-old is worth that much, with a host of other top European clubs linked with the player.

Nicolas Pepe scored 23 goals last season

"One thing that is not really spoken about too often when Pepe is discussed is the fact that Lille are asking for a lot of money for somebody who I don't think is worth the price tag that is being banded around," he said.

"80m euros is a lot for somebody like that. I rate him more around the 50m maybe 60m mark.

"I think a lot of clubs are probably thinking the same and trying to negotiate it down but Lille, because of their financial issues and complications they have had over the last couple of years, will be very keen to get the absolute maximum amount of money for him."

