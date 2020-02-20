PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged in relation to long-running investigation involving two other officials

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been accused of inciting ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with a three-year corruption investigation allegedly involving ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and a third businessman.

The alleged offences against Al-Khelaifi, who is chairman of BeIN media group, are not to do with his ownership of French champions PSG or his involvement as a member of the UEFA executive committee.

Swiss federal prosecutors say they have filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi released a statement claiming the charges don't have "any basis whatsoever, either in fact or law".

Al-Khelaifi is accused of allowing Valcke exclusive use of a villa in Sardinia. It helped Valcke save between €900,000 and €1.8m (£754,000-£1.5m) in rent which was then failed to be disclosed.

Valcke has been charged with three offences: accepting bribes, several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.

Prosecutors say, at the end of January, FIFA informed them in writing they had reached an 'amicable agreement' with Al-Khelaifi and a partial agreement with Valcke.

Football's world governing body had withdrawn their criminal complaint in relation to bribery allegations in connection with the award of media rights for the World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

The OAG says FIFA's withdrawal had no impact on Thursday's indictment.

Both Al-Khelaifi and Valcke have previously denied any wrongdoing, Sky Sports News have contacted them for their response. FIFA and UEFA have declined to comment.