Kylian Mbappe: PSG forward 'thinking very hard' about signing new contract

Kylian Mbappe says he is "thinking very hard” about whether or not to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain but admits that he will need to make a decision on his future soon.

The French World Cup winner, who joined PSG in 2017 from Monaco for £166m after an initial season-long loan, has been linked with a move away from the capital with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Sky Sports understands that Liverpool are not currently trying to sign the forward but Mbappe has been Real Madrid's long-term target for some time.

After scoring twice in PSG's 4-0 win over Montpellier on Friday, Mbappe insisted that he was happy at the club but wanted time to think about his future and stressed a need to reflect before signing a new deal.

"We are discussing with the club to find a project," he told Telefoot. "I said I am also reflecting because if I sign it is to invest in the long term at Paris Saint-Germain. I am very happy here. I have always been very happy.

"The supporters [and] the club have always helped me and for that, I will always be grateful towards the club. I want to reflect on what I want to do in the coming years, where I want to be. That is how my reflection is turning. I will shortly need to make a choice. I am thinking very hard."

Asked if he would be making a decision on his future soon, the 22-year-old added: "If I had the answer today, I would give it today.

"It's not a case of wanting to win some time. It's a genuine reflection because, for example, I don't want to sign a contract and then one year later say I want to leave because I didn't want to sign the contract. If I sign it is to stay. That's why it prompts me to think."

Image: Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar also sees his contract expire in 2022

Mbappe has scored 16 goals in 23 games for PSG this season, with his double in the win over Montpellier helping Mauricio Pochettino's side move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

His PSG team-mate Neymar also sees his contract expire in 2022, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saying last month that he was "very confident" of agreeing extensions with both players.

View from France: 'PSG confident on Mbappe stay'

Speaking on a recent Transfer Talk podcast, French football expert Julien Laurens outlined the complexities of any such transfer taking place this coming year.

"There's no way Mbappe or Neymar could leave this month but the big priority is extending their deals, which expire in 2022," Laurens told Sky Sports.

"It's a big challenge - the club doesn't want to let them go on a free in the summer of 2022; if they still only have one year left on their deal this summer, the price will be much lower.

2:04 Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour says Paris Saint-Germain would like to reunite Dele Alli and Mauricio Pochettino, with the midfielder currently out of favour at Tottenham

"The club are quite confident - at least that's what they're saying - that both want to stay. If they renew their deals, even if they want to leave in 2022, the money will be better for the club.

"There is clarity now with the new manager so that should help but it will be very interesting to follow. Especially for Mbappe, if Liverpool and Real Madrid could make a deal for him, though I'm not sure they could right now - we're talking 200m, 250m euros."

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.