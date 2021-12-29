Kylian Mbappe: PSG forward says he will '100 per cent' finish season at club and targets Champions League trophy

Kylian Mbappe says he will "100 per cent" finish the season at Paris Saint-Germain despite speculation about his future and he hopes to add to his trophy haul by winning the Champions League.

In the summer transfer window, PSG turned down multiple bids from Real Madrid for the 23-year-old, who can leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Mbappe is free to negotiate with Real and other clubs next month but says he is focused on beating the Spanish side when they face off in the Champions League last 16 in February.

Mbappe told CNN: "'I'm at PSG, I'm really happy. I will finish the season [here], 100 per cent.

"I'll give everything I have to win the Champions League, the league and cup. And to give all the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Robert Lewandowski says he isn't sure what is happening regarding his future, while Mbappe has set his sights on winning the World Cup and Champions League in 2022

"I was honest. I gave a feeling, I gave what I have in my heart," he said regarding his decision to tell PSG he wanted to leave in the summer, adding, "I'm happy to stay."

On his ambitions for the Champions League, Mbappe added: "We have to be ready. It's time. It's the most important part of the season. Of course, we want to step up now. It's been two years we do final, semi-final, but now we want to win."

Image: Mbappe and Messi have forged a strong partnership within Mauricio Pochettino's side

Mbappe says he has enjoyed playing alongside Lionel Messi, who joined from Barcelona in August.

The duo have scored a combined 21 goals and made 20 assists across all competitions so far this season, helping the Parisians establish a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

"It's a big pleasure for me to say to my kids, my friends, I play with him," he said.

"We have to enjoy seeing him in Paris... It's an amazing moment in the history of the game."

Actor Tom Holland recently asked Mbappe whether he would be interested in joining Tottenham, the club that Holland supports.

"I don't think I will play for Tottenham in my life," Mbappe said. "He [Tom Holland] asked me about it, but no, no. It's a great club... And I'm sure they will make something good this season with [Antonio] Conte."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mbappe and Lewandowksi voice their concerns over holding a World Cup every two years

Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski have raised concerns over FIFA's proposal to hold a World Cup every two years, citing the physical strain the move could have on players taking part.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Mbappe, who scored four goals to help his country win the tournament in Russia three-and-a-half years ago, said the proposal could undermine the prestige of the competition and place further pressure on players.

Mbappe said: "My opinion is that the World Cup is the World Cup, it's a special thing because it is every four years. If you have it every two years, it can start to be normal and I want to say that is not normal.

Image: Mbappe thinks player welfare needs to be considered with any potential changes to the international fixture schedule

"It is something amazing, maybe you play [in a World Cup] one time in your life. I agree with Robert when we talk about performance, we already play 60 games in the year, you have the Euros, you have the World Cup, we now have the Nations League, so many competitions.

"We are happy to play but when it's too much, it's too much. We have to recover, we have to stay relaxed.

"If people want to have quality in the game… if they just want to see some games on the TV, of course, we're going to play.

"But if they want to see quality games, to see emotion, to see this type of thing that makes the beauty of football too, we have to respect the health of the players."