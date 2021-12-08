Georginio Wijnaldum open to Premier League return on loan in January but PSG stand firm on move

Georginio Wijnaldum is open to a Premier League return on loan in January but Paris Saint-Germain appear unlikely to let him leave.

The midfielder joined PSG on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer, but the 31-year-old has failed to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up since then.

Across his 20 appearances for the French side this season, Wijnaldum has made just 10 starts, as he competes for a central midfield role with Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Parades, Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye.

Arsenal are understood to be a potential destination for the Netherlands international if PSG should have a change of heart and let him leave.

Image: Wijnaldum has scored three goals in 20 appearances for PSG

Wijnaldum said in October that he was "not completely happy" in Paris due to his lack of playing time.

He told Dutch news outlet NOS: "I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted.

"But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around.

"I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to.

"I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult."

Wijnaldum has remained a regular starter for the Netherlands, playing a key role as Louis van Gaal's side recently secured qualification for next year's World Cup.

The Dutchman was in high demand after a hugely impressive five-year spell at Anfield, as he won the Premier League and Champions League during his 237 appearances for the club.

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle in 2016, after scoring 11 Premier League goals during his one season on Tyneside.

