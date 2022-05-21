Kylian Mbappe: PSG forward agrees contract extension with Ligue 1 champions

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign a new three-year deal to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 23-year-old France international, whose current contract is due to expire on June 30, had been widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season.

La Liga champions and Champions League finalists Real Madrid were reportedly close to finalising a move for Mbappe before the player's dramatic U-turn.

The World Cup winner, who joined PSG from Monaco for €180m in 2017, was on course to leave the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his existing deal.

Real's bid to sign Mbappe last year for a reported €200m was rejected by PSG, who appeared prepared to lose him for nothing this summer.

Mbappe's new contract, which is likely to keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025, has not been signed yet.

PSG are understood to have offered Mbappe a pay package worth £4m a month, double his current terms, making him the highest earner in the game.

An extension would also secure a mammoth signing-on figure in the region of £100m, and includes concessions over image rights as well as bonuses for goals, Ballon d'Or honours, and Champions League success.