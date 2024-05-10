Kylian Mbappe confirms Paris Saint-Germain exit at end of season

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed he will leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract this summer, is expected to join Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old officially announced his PSG exit on Friday evening after it was revealed in February he would be leaving the French champions.

In a video released on social media, Mbappe said: "I wanted to speak to you. I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

"I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. It's a lot of emotion; many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club - one of the best in the world - which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure; to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history - some of the greatest champions; to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well, with all the glory and the mistakes I've made.

"It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this - a new challenge after seven years."

