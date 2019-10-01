Manchester United plan January bid for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld - European Paper Talk

Man Utd may bid for Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld in January

The transfer window is closed until January but that doesn't mean clubs across Europe aren't scouting players, speaking to agents and putting the building blocks in place for future deals.

Which is why there is plenty of news and gossip emerging from across the continent. And our friends at Football Whispers are here to bring you the latest.

Italy

Arsene Wenger is the latest name being considered by AC Milan to replace the under-pressure Marco Giampaolo. The Rossoneri have made a poor start to their campaign and sit 16th after six matches. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus have added Chelsea winger Willian to their shortlist of potential targets for the summer of 2020. As things stand, the Brazilian will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign. (Tuttosport)

Manchester United could make an offer for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in January. The Belgian's contract expires at the end of the season and could be sold for a cut-price fee in the winter window. (Tuttosport)

United will face competition to sign Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in January as MLS side Los Angeles FC are also interested in the 33-year-old striker. (Calciomercato)

Spain

Espanyol could turn to former Watford head coach Javi Gracia if the club decide to sack David Gallego, whose side have just one win from seven La Liga matches this term. (Sport)

Real Madrid may opt to end Martin Odegaard's two-year loan move to Real Sociedad next summer and incorporate him into the first-team squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. The 20-year-old has produced a number of impressive displays for La Real this term. (AS)

Barcelona are unhappy with midfielder Arthur after the midfielder was pictured on a night out with Neymar, who is suing the La Liga champions over an unpaid loyalty bonus of £23m. (Marca)

France

Monaco are prepared to take up their option to sign Leicester City loanee Islam Slimani on a permanent basis. The striker has four goals and four assists in five matches and it will cost the Ligue 1 side around £9m to make his move permanent. (France Football)

Germany

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule has revealed he would like to play in the Premier League. "This is one of the leagues in which I really want to play," Sule, who was linked with Chelsea before his move to Bayern, explained. (Spox)

Russia

Crystal Palace could make an offer for Fedor Chalov next year after they failed to sign the CSKA Moscow forward in the summer. "I talked with Roy Hodgson and he really likes the player," agent Sandor Varga said. "I don't want to exclude the possibility of another move for him next summer." (Championat)