Inaki Williams: La Liga condemns alleged racist abuse towards Atheltic Bilbao forward

Inaki Williams was allegedly racially abused during Espanyol and Athletic Bilbao's draw in La Liga

La Liga has condemned alleged racist abuse directed towards Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams during their 1-1 draw away at Espanyol.

Spanish international Williams, 25, was substituted in the 69th minute of the game on January 25 and walked behind the goal where it is claimed he was subject to racist remarks from the stands.

Williams reportedly told his captain Iker Muniain about the abuse, who then informed referee Jose Sanchez Martinez.

Es muy triste que a día de hoy sigamos viviendo escenas de racismo en el fútbol. Tenemos que acabar con ello entre TODOS. Gracias por vuestro apoyo. #NOalRacismo #SayNoToRacism ✋🏿✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/3UauFEXjH4 — IÑAKI WILLIAMS (@Williaaams45) January 25, 2020

La Liga say they strongly condemn any xenophobic, racist or violent behaviour, and will be working to identify the perpetrators and bring charges against them.

Spanish top-flight officials have also confirmed that evidence will be brought to the RFEF Committee who will decide whether Espanyol will be hit with a partial stadium closure, following the incident.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas commented on Sunday: "As isolated as an incident may be, it does not take away from it and clear actions are needed so that they do not happen again."

Williams also told Athletic Bilbao's website: "No black player or any player ever wants to hear that.

"It's completely out of order, people should go to matches to enjoy themselves, to support their team; football is a team sport and should be played in a friendly atmosphere.

"It's a sad day because of these incidents which have no place in football."

Espanyol released a statement after the game on Saturday night: "Espanyol strongly and explicitly condemns any sign of racism on soccer fields," and confirmed that they were aware of and are investigating the incident.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, say they give "all our support" to Williams and have "zero tolerance for any kind of racist insult."

In August 2016, Williams was subject to racist abuse at Sporting Gijon's El Molinon stadium.

The forward has five goals in 25 games in all competitions for Bilbao so far this season.

The match on Saturday finished 1-1, with Asier Villalibre giving the visitors a 12th-minute lead before Raul De Tomas levelled in the 63rd minute, lifting Espanyol off the foot of the table.