Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid forward target of effigy displayed before Atletico Madrid match

Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday; Vinicius Junior was racially abused during the derby at Atletico in September; effigy of Real forward hung from bridge along with banner reading: "Madrid hates Real Madrid"; Atletico, Real and LaLiga call for punishments

Vinicius Junior is expected to be part of the Real Madrid squad against Atletico Madrid on Thursday

Atletico Madrid have condemned the "repugnant" behaviour of those responsible for hanging an effigy of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior from a bridge ahead of Thursday's Madrid derby.

A banner reading "Madrid hates Real Madrid" was displayed alongside the effigy of Vinicius, who was racially abused during Real's 2-1 win at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium in September.

Real host their city rivals at the Bernabeu in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, with Vinicius expected to be part of their squad.

Ahead of the game, Atletico released a statement urging the authorities to bring justice against those responsible for the effigy, and calling for respect for their rivals.

"The rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, but so is respect," read Atletico's statement. "No individual, whatever their intentions or colours, can tarnish the coexistence between different supporters. It is everyone's responsibility to avoid this.

"In view of the image that appeared today in various media outlets in which a message of hatred was launched, Atletico Madrid communicates that such acts are absolutely repugnant and inadmissible and shame society. Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unreserved.

"We do not know the perpetrator or perpetrators of this despicable act, but their anonymity does not avoid their responsibility. We hope that the authorities succeed in clarifying what happened and that justice helps to banish this type of behaviour."

Image: Vinicius has lost just one of nine games against Atletico, scoring three times

Real Madrid echoed Atletico's description of the display as "repugnant", saying: "Real Madrid would like to thank you for the support and expressions of affection received after the regrettable and repugnant act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinicius.

"We would like to express our strongest condemnation of these acts, which are an attack on fundamental rights and the dignity of people, and which have nothing to do with the values that football and sport represent.

"Attacks such as those suffered by our player, or those suffered by any sportsperson, have no place in a society such as ours.

"Real Madrid trusts that those who have participated in such a despicable act will be held accountable."

LaLiga also called for action, saying in a statement: "LaLiga strongly condemns acts of hatred and intimidation against Vinicius Jr. Intolerance and violence have no place in our sport.

"LaLiga, as in the past, will press for an investigation into the matter by relevant state security forces and bodies, seeking convictions for those responsible and requesting the most severe sentences.