Barcelona's president confirms some players will be leaving

Philippe Coutinho is one of those linked with a summer move away from Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has confirmed the club is working on departures from the Nou Camp as well as incoming transfers.

The Spanish champions saw their four-year Copa del Rey winning streak ended on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Valencia in the final on Saturday.

Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Malcom and Andre Gomes are among the high-profile players that have been linked with exits from Barcelona this summer.

Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong will arrive from Ajax on July 1 in a deal worth up to £75m, while Barcelona are also understood to be frontrunners for the signature of his club and international team-mate Matthijs de Ligt.

Speaking in the wake of Barcelona's loss to Valencia, Bartomeu said: "The season ends with the La Liga title. It wasn't to be in the Copa del Rey and we keep moving forward.

"Every year new players come in. So far we have confirmed De Jong's signing and now we will work on bringing in others and moving players on, as is normal every summer.

"Now is not the moment to do anything. There are always new signings, but now is not the moment to talk about it."