Luis Suarez: Juventus interested in Barcelona forward

1:10 Sky in Italy are reporting that Serie A champions Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez Sky in Italy are reporting that Serie A champions Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez

Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, according to Sky in Italy.

The former Liverpool player has been told he can leave the Nou Camp this summer by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Suarez is in talks to get his contract at Barcelona terminated, and would like to join Juventus on a free transfer.

New boss Andrea Pirlo is looking for a new centre-forward to form a strike-partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, after Gonzalo Higuain left the club.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is on their shortlist, alongside Raul Jimenez of Wolves.

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik and Roma forward Edin Dzeko are also of interest.

0:43 Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.