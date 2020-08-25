Gonzalo Higuain can leave Juventus, says Andrea Pirlo, but Paulo Dybala is key player

Gonzalo Higuain joined Juventus in 2016 from Napoli

Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo has confirmed he will allow striker Gonzalo Higuain to leave this summer but says Paulo Dybala is a big part of his plans.

Pirlo was appointed as Juve's new head coach on a two-year deal earlier this month after the club sacked Maurizio Sarri.

The Italy legend described former Argentina international Higuain as a great player, but it looks like the 32-year-old's spell with the Serie A champions is coming to an end.

The Juventus boss said: "I spoke with him. He's a person that I admire very much and who has played an important part here, he's a great player, but we have decided that our paths must be separated.

"The cycle has come to an end, and as professionals we looked each other in the eye and decided to make this decision."

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to the Premier League

Current Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to the Premier League but his new coach says the 26-year-old is part of the Turin club's "project".'

Pirlo told reporters: "Paulo Dybala is an important player and he will be part of the project. Quality players can play together on any team. The important thing is that everyone makes the necessary sacrifices and thinks about the team."

Andrea Pirlo has promised to 'bring back enthusiasm' to the Juventus team

Former Juve midfielder Pirlo says he knows the club well after an impressive four-year spell from 2011 to 2015, and he insisted he is not worried about making the transition from player to coach.

"I felt comfortable from the beginning," he added.

The 41-year-old promised to bring back "the enthusiasm that has been missing recently", and gave a hint of what he expects from the Juve players.

"You always have to keep the ball and when you lose it, you must get it back quickly," the World Cup winning coach added.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.